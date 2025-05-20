PM Modi congratulates Friedrich Merz on assuming office of Chancellor of Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his congratulations to Mr. Friedrich Merz on assuming office of Chancellor of Germany. He reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Spoke to Chancellor @_FriedrichMerz and congratulated him on assuming office. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism.”

Spoke to Chancellor @_FriedrichMerz and congratulated him on assuming office. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2025