PM Modi Calls for Modern, Youth-Friendly Policing at DGs/IGs Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the urgent need to reshape public perception of the police—especially among the youth—by boosting professionalism, empathy, and quick responsiveness. He said the time has come to strengthen urban policing systems, revamp tourist police units, and increase public awareness about the country’s newly enacted criminal laws.

While addressing the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police in Raipur, the Prime Minister urged State and UT Police forces to adopt innovative strategies for better national security management. This includes integrating uninhabited islands into the security framework, maximising the use of NATGRID-linked databases, and leveraging Artificial Intelligence to produce sharper, actionable intelligence.

Modi also encouraged academic institutions and universities to undertake detailed case studies on forensic applications in policing. Strengthening forensic capabilities, he noted, will significantly bolster the criminal justice system and improve investigative outcomes.

He reiterated the importance of establishing mechanisms for the regular monitoring of banned outfits, ensuring the holistic development of areas freed from Left Wing Extremism, and adopting innovative models to strengthen coastal security. The Prime Minister emphasised that tackling drug abuse requires a Whole-of-Government approach, bringing together enforcement, rehabilitation, and community-level intervention.

The Conference, themed ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, witnessed in-depth deliberations on a wide range of national security matters. Discussions were held on the long-term Roadmap for Policing towards Vision 2047, emerging trends in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, leveraging technology to enhance women’s safety, strategies to bring back Indian fugitives based abroad, and strengthening forensic capabilities to ensure effective investigation and prosecution.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for stronger preparedness and coordination, urging Police Chiefs to reinforce mechanisms for effective disaster management covering cyclones, floods, and other natural emergencies, including the ongoing situation of Cyclone Ditwah. He emphasised that proactive planning, real-time coordination, prompt response, and a Whole-of-Government approach are essential to safeguard lives and ensure minimal disruption during such events.

The Prime Minister called upon the police leadership to realign the style of policing to meet the aspirations of a developing nation on the path to becoming a Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister distributed the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau. He also presented awards to the three best-performing cities in urban policing, a recognition instituted for the first time to encourage innovation and improvement in urban policing.

The Conference was attended by the Union Home Minister, the National Security Advisor, Ministers of State for Home Affairs, and the Union Home Secretary. DGsP and IGsP from all States and Union Territories, as well as heads of CAPFs and Central Police Organisations, participated physically, while more than 700 officers of various ranks joined virtually from across the country.