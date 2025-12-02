The Indian Awaaz

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Meets UAE Ministers to Boost Economic Ties

Nov 30, 2025

NEWS DESK

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met senior UAE ministers during his visit to the Emirates to strengthen economic partnerships and explore new areas of cooperation between Kerala and the UAE. This is the first day of his two day visit to the UAE, and part of his wider Gulf tour aimed at engaging with the Malayali diaspora and attracting investment to the state.

The discussions centred on strengthening economic ties, with both sides exploring prospects for collaboration across multiple sectors. Kerala has been positioning itself as an investment destination as it prepares to host the Invest Kerala Global Summit in February 2026. With more than a million Keralites living in the UAE, the region remains a vital economic partner, contributing to the state’s economy through remittances and business links.

