PM congratulates Bhavina Patel, Sonal Patel for winning Gold, Bronze Medals in CWG

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhavina Patel for clinching the prestigious Gold Medal in Para Table Tennis at Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Mr Modi hoped that her achievement will motivate India’s youth to pursue Table Tennis. He wished Bhavina for her upcoming endeavours.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Sonal Patel for winning the Bronze Medal in Para Table Tennis. He said, when talent, temperament and tenacity combine, nothing is impossible. Mr Modi said, Sonal Patel has shown this in letter and spirit by winning a Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis.