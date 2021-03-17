PM calls for decisive steps to stop emerging “second peak” of Corona

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the need to take quick and decisive steps to stop the emerging “second peak” of Corona immediately. He warned that a countrywide outbreak can occur if this growing pandemic is not stopped now.

Interacting with the Chief Ministers of various states today regarding the COVID-19 situation via video conference, Mr Modi stressed the importance of solving the problems of local governance. He expressed concern about the high test positivity rate in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and rising cases in Punjab. 70 districts of the country witnessed 150 percent rise in the last few weeks

Addressing the Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister said that more than 96 percent of the cases in India have recovered and India is having one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. He noted the need for provision of micro containment zones. He stressed the need to be serious about ‘Test, Track and Treat’ as has been done for the last one year. He said it is very important to track every infected person’s contacts in the shortest time and keep the RT-PCR test rate above 70 percent. He insisted on more RT-PCR tests in states which give more emphasis to Rapid antigen tests like Kerala, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

The challenge of maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour in the general public was also discussed, in light of the recent rise in the number of cases in some states. The Chief Ministers agreed on the requirement of greater vigilance and monitoring of the situation.

The Prime Minister urged to increase testing and to pay special attention to the “referral system” and “ambulance network” in small cities. He said this is because now the whole country has opened up for travel and the number of people travelling has also increased.

Mr Modi remarked that there is a need to identify mutants of coronavirus and assess their effects. He lauded the continually increased pace of vaccination in the country and the vaccination rates crossing more than 3 million vaccinations in a single day. He also warned to take the problem of vaccine doses wastage very seriously. He noted the vaccine waste in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to the tune of 10 percent. He urged to immediately correct the drawbacks of planning and governance at the local level to reduce vaccine waste.

The Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in the fight against Covid. They thanked the Prime Minister for the smooth implementation of the vaccination drive all across the country, while also giving their inputs and suggestions to further expand the vaccination coverage.