इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2022 10:29:48      انڈین آواز

Piyush Goyal to visit US to attend Ministerial meeting of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

AMN

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit San Francisco and Los Angeles in USA from Monday to attend the first ever in-person Ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Mr. Goyal will also attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference. The IPEF was launched jointly by USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on 23rd May this year in Tokyo.

India joined the IPEF and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the launch event along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, and other leaders from partner countries.

During the six-day visit, Mr. Goyal will also interact with eminent business persons, US officials, and industry leaders to fortify the partnership between the two nations and strengthen trade and economic ties.

India and the United States enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavor, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

The Ministry said, regular exchanges at the leadership level have been an integral element of the expanding bilateral engagement. The outcomes emerging from these visits have been instrumental in further strengthening the multifaceted ties between the two countries.

