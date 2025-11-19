Piyush Goyal to lead Business Delegation to Israel

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be on a three-day visit to Israel from tomorrow. The visit underscores the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel and reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation across trade, technology, innovation and investment.

Mr Goyal will be accompanied by a 60-member business delegation, facilitated by CII, FICCI, Assocham and Start-up India.

During the visit, Mr Goyal will hold high-level bilateral meetings with senior Israeli leadership. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening trade and investment ties, advancing cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, advanced manufacturing and exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration between businesses of both countries. The visit is expected to further reinforce the longstanding partnership between India and Israel, strengthen economic linkages, and create new pathways for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.