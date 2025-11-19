The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal to lead Business Delegation to Israel

Nov 19, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be on a three-day visit to Israel from tomorrow. The visit underscores the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel and reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation across trade, technology, innovation and investment.

Mr Goyal will be accompanied by a 60-member business delegation, facilitated by CII, FICCI, Assocham and Start-up India. 

During the visit, Mr Goyal will hold high-level bilateral meetings with senior Israeli leadership. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening trade and investment ties, advancing cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, defence,  advanced manufacturing and exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration between businesses of both countries. The visit is expected to further reinforce the longstanding partnership between India and Israel, strengthen economic linkages, and create new pathways for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

FM Sitharaman Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation with Startup Sector Ahead of Union Budget

Nov 18, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 18: छह दिनों की तेजी रुकी, वैश्विक संकेतों और फेड को लेकर सतर्कता से बाजार फिसले

Nov 18, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Nov 18: Stock Market Ends Lower After Six-Day Rally

Nov 18, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 10th time on Thursday

19 November 2025 2:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

BJP Announces Legislature Party Leader and Dy Leader; Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha Poised to Be Key Dy CM Faces

19 November 2025 2:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

BJP ने विधायक दल के नेता और उपनेता का किया चयन, सम्राट चौधरी व विजय सिन्हा होंगे Dy CM के प्रमुख चेहरे

19 November 2025 2:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lankan President says country’s political agenda will not be shaped by communal divides

19 November 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments