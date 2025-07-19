Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal reviews global trade strategy with 74 Indian Missions

Jul 19, 2025
Union Minister Piyush Goyal reviews global trade strategy with 74 Indian Missions

BIZ DESK

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal interacted with Heads of the Commercial Wings posted in 74 Indian Missions abroad across 61 countries through video conference to review and strengthen India’s global trade and commercial engagement strategy.

During the meeting, key Indian Missions made detailed presentations on trade promotion activities, challenges in market access, and sectoral insights. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in a statement, said that the Minister acknowledged the Missions as the first point of contact for India’s commercial and economic diplomacy.

He underscored their responsibility in promoting Indian exports and facilitating stronger engagement with host countries. Mr Goyal emphasised the need for proactive trade intelligence gathering, including updates on market trends, sectoral developments, and regulatory frameworks. He also emphasised for collaborative efforts to support India’s objectives in multilateral forums such as the World Trade Organisation, especially in key areas like agriculture, public stockholding for food security, and fisheries subsidies

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India-UAE Strategic Partnership Deepens with Focus on Nuke Energy, Technology, and Trade

Jul 18, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 18: Markets Extend Weekly Losses, Sensex Sheds 500 Pts, Nifty Below 25,000

Jul 18, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Weighs Trade Gains Against Risks to Farmers in U.S. Deal Push

Jul 18, 2025

You missed

ENVIRONMENT

3 elephants, including 2 calves, killed by Jan Shatabdi express near Jhargram

19 July 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED arrests former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son in connection with multi-crore liquor scam

19 July 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Maharashtra cancels Licenses of 258 Private Hospitals for Violating Healthcare Norms

19 July 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jharkhand: HC summons Chief Secretary for failing to conduct municipal elections

19 July 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!