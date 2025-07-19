Piyush Goyal reviews global trade strategy with 74 Indian Missions

BIZ DESK

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal interacted with Heads of the Commercial Wings posted in 74 Indian Missions abroad across 61 countries through video conference to review and strengthen India’s global trade and commercial engagement strategy.

During the meeting, key Indian Missions made detailed presentations on trade promotion activities, challenges in market access, and sectoral insights. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in a statement, said that the Minister acknowledged the Missions as the first point of contact for India’s commercial and economic diplomacy.

He underscored their responsibility in promoting Indian exports and facilitating stronger engagement with host countries. Mr Goyal emphasised the need for proactive trade intelligence gathering, including updates on market trends, sectoral developments, and regulatory frameworks. He also emphasised for collaborative efforts to support India’s objectives in multilateral forums such as the World Trade Organisation, especially in key areas like agriculture, public stockholding for food security, and fisheries subsidies