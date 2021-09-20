Philippines: Boxing star Manny Pacquiao nominated as candidate for president in next year’s election

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Philippines, boxing star Manny Pacquiao has been nominated as a candidate for president in next year’s election. He was nominated by a faction of the ruling party, PDP-Laban. Mr Pacquiao is a senator in the Philippines’ parliament.

As a boxer, Mr Pacquiao won world titles in an unprecedented eight different weight divisions. He lost his most recent bout against a Cuban opponent and said he was considering retiring.

Mr Pacquiao has pledged to campaign against poverty and corruption.

He is a popular figure in his home country but faces an uphill battle, trailing in opinion polls consistently.

It is not clear which of the PDP-Laban factions will be recognised by the country’s electoral commission for the 2022 election.