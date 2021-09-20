India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Sep 2021 06:41:37      انڈین آواز

China’s property giant Evergrande creates fears of systemic spillover to other parts of Chinese economy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

China’s property giant Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer with more than 300 billion dollars of liabilities has created fears of a systemic spillover to other parts of the Chinese economy. It is crumbling under this huge debt burden and has warned more than once that it could default.

Shares of Evergrande today plunged more than 15 per cent to their lowest in over a decade, as investors remain disappointed about its ability to pay interests on its bonds with a payment deadline this Thursday. The developer said yesterday that it has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate.

However, it is not of much use for the investors protesting at the firm’s Headquarter Shanzhen who are demanding for cash payments. Evergrande is due to pay 83.5 million dollars interest on 23rd of this month on the firm’s bonds which will be a key test of whether it will be able to tackle an impending default on its loans.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

“Delhi Capitals looking to better their Performance in IPL: Axar Patel

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel says his teammates, are looking to rep ...

Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team's ultimat ...

​Raninder Singh Reelected President of the National Rifle Association of India

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: In a straight contest incumbent Raninder Singh defeated&nbs ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz