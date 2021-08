In the Philippines, an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck about 63 km east of Pondaguitan last night, as various agencies ruled out the risk of it triggering tsunamis. The quake took place at 11:16 pm Indian time.

The quake was at a depth of 65.6km, the US Geological Survey said. Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said there are no reports of significant shocks or damage.