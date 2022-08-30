Pfizer judged as leading company in Asia for Covid-19 response, patient safety

Ranked 1st in Australia/New Zealand region and overall 2nd in Asia in its corporate reputation from a patient perspective

AMN / SINGAPORE,

Pfizer had been ranked first in its Covid-19 response, patient centricity, patient safety and bringing innovative, high-quality products amongst pharma companies in Asia in the ‘Corporate Reputation of Pharma’ survey by patient groups across the APAC region. Overall, the company is ranked second for its corporate reputation across Asian countries.

Pfizer moved up in the survey rankings from 4th place to occupy the top ranking in terms of patient groups ‘Working’ with Pfizer, representing a significant increase in rankings in 2021 vs. 2020, in ten Asian countries.

This survey, conducted by UK-based PatientView, measures various aspects of pharma’s performance at corporate reputation—always from a patient perspective. Patient groups responding to this survey are working across therapeutic areas and uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry’s performance during the pandemic.

Opinions from 300 patient groups were collected on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry in 2021. These Asian patient groups had collectively been in communication with nearly 2.7 million Asian patients in 2021. A total of 31 pharmaceutical companies were assessed by Asian patient groups in the 2021 Asia edition of this annual survey.

Asian patient groups familiar with and/or working with Pfizer assessed the company to have significantly improved its scores across all indicators of corporate reputation in 2021.

Pharma’s performance at creating (and then also conveying) vaccines at speed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic convinced most of 2021’s respondent Asian patient groups of the industry’s and the company’s effectiveness at both innovation and ability to deliver products that truly benefit patients.