Discover the Best Haldi Dresses for Brides and Bridesmaids

What’s the best pre-wedding ritual that brings the jovial spirit to the family members? It’s a Haldi Ceremony. Where the bride and groom are all eager to get drenched in Haldi, on the other side, all the family members are excited to apply turmeric paste while adorning the best haldi dresses for women. While this haldi (turmeric paste) brings this auspicious ritual a glow to the OG couple, it also brings forth good spirits as they start the new life. Let’s have a look at the best women’s haldi dresses that will make the bride, bridesmaids, and all the beautiful ladies dazzle like never before.

What’s Trending in Best Haldi Dresses for Women This Year

As the fun celebration and festive spirit of the Haldi celebration take place, get ready to revel in the beauty of the yellow colour. For the glamorous haldi look, people are adorning themselves in the yellow colour and similar hues such as mustard, orange, lemon, and amber. If you want to look your best in the best haldi dresses for women, check out our guide below:

Marigold & Mustard Still Reign: Accentuate your style and look like a stunner with the on-trend mustard-coloured styles for the Haldi ceremony. Whether you are a bride or a bridesmaid, elevate your haldi outfit with figure-flattering styles such as yoke design kurta set, printed straight suit, dhoti style A-line suit, or embroidered sharara suit set. Floral Everything: Not just a trend but an aesthetic that is prominent for every mood, every moment, and every occasion. Whether it’s geometric, paisley, abstract, stripes, or flower design prints. Amplify your style a notch higher and get your hands on the best haldi dresses for women in chic prints and patterns. Fusion Fits Are In: For women who like their traditional outfits with a modern twist, Indo-Western styles are your go-to. Explore uber chic fusion wear such as Kiara cut Anarkali kurta, printed kaftan style co-ord set, off-shoulder peplum style co-ords, and more. Be the talk of the ceremony and make heads turn in the resplendent fusion fits. Playful Tassels & Mirror Work: Don’t miss the magical aura of the playful intricate details. Feel the warmth and lively vibe of the Haldi celebration by incorporating details that will be the talk of the town. Think sequin glam, tassels and latkans, mirror work, a golden glint of gota patti, flowy ruffles, pleated elegance, and various hand embroidery designs.

Festive Yet Fuss-Free: Yellow Suits in Breathable Fabrics

To all the brides and beautiful ladies, get all the sunshine and smiles with a wide range of trending yellow suits. Bring forth the glow before the vows by adorning the lightweight and breathable fabrics that will keep you comfortable and stylish during the sunlit celebrations. Move around through all the hustle and bustle with ethnic wear styles in cotton fabric. They will keep you cool and comfortable throughout the day. Put your fashion as well as comfortable foot forward by adorning the georgette Indian wear styles. Include a beautiful confluence of silk blend fabric styles for your ultimate haldi celebrations. They come in a variety of ethnic wear options, such as straight and A-line kurta sets, Anarkali and Pakistani suit sets, or sharara and palazzo sets.

Stir up the Haldi celebrations with Libas’ best haldi dresses for women and create heartfelt memories of a lifetime. Explore the latest collection at libas.in, the Libas app, or visit the nearest Libas store.