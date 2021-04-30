Pfizer begins to export U.S. made COVID19 vaccine shots

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pharma Giant Pfizer has now begun to export COVID-19 vaccine shots made in its US facilities. Earlier it was only exporting vaccine shots made in its Belgium production plant. The shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its United States plant. The development comes after restriction imposed by former US President expired on 31 March this year.

Pfizer has become the largest supplier of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico after shipping over 10 million doses to the Latin American country. Pfizer, with its partner BioNTech SE have been supplying doses from its main European production plant in Belgium.

The pressure has been rising on the US government to provide surplus vaccines to other nations, which are in urgent need.

Pfizer has said it will be making up to 25 million shots each week in the US by mid-year, which is more than it needs to meet its commitment to deliver 300 million doses to the US by the end of July.