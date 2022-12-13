Peru: Anti-govt protesters block roads, storm international airport in 2nd city Arequipa

WEB DESK

Anti-government protesters blocked roads and stormed the international airport in the second city Arequipa of Peru as deadly unrest intensified. Supporters of leftist former President Pedro Castillo took to the streets in anger at his impeachment and arrest. Yesterday, the protesters blocked roads and set vehicles to fire. Police finally dispersed them with tear gas.

Castillo’s successor and former deputy, Dina Boluarte however proposed bringing general elections forward by two years to April 2024 in response to the protests. According to media reports, at least seven people have been killed in clashes with the security forces since protests erupted last Wednesday.

Castillo was accused of corruption and detained for attempting to dissolve the opposition-controlled Congress, just hours before it was due to vote on his impeachment.