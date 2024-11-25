Perth Test: Centuries by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in dominant position against Australia on 3rd day

In the first Cricket Test at Perth, India picked up three wickets in the brief spell to reduce Australia to 12/3 at stumps on Day-3. The hosts need 534 runs to win the first of a five-match Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets and Mohammed Siraj took one.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s tons took India to 487/6 giving Australia a target of 534 runs after building on a 46-run first-innings lead on Day 2. Virat Kohli smashed his 30th Test hundred as India set Australia a target of 534 runs to chase after declaring their second innings at 487/6 in 134.3 overs.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 100 runs after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal put the visitors in the driver’s seat with a brilliant 161.