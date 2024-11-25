The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Perth Test: Centuries by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in dominant position against Australia on 3rd day

Nov 25, 2024
Perth Test: Centuries by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in dominant position against Australia on 3rd day

In the first Cricket Test at Perth, India picked up three wickets in the brief spell to reduce Australia to 12/3 at stumps on Day-3. The hosts need 534 runs to win the first of a five-match Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets and Mohammed Siraj took one.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s tons took India to 487/6 giving Australia a target of 534 runs after building on a 46-run first-innings lead on Day 2. Virat Kohli smashed his 30th Test hundred as India set Australia a target of 534 runs to chase after declaring their second innings at 487/6 in 134.3 overs.

Kohli hit an unbeaten 100 runs after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal put the visitors in the driver’s seat with a brilliant 161.

Related Post

SPORTS

Hockey: India wins Women’s Asian Champions Trophy beating China 1-0

Nov 20, 2024
SPORTS

Badminton: PV Sindhu, Malvika, Lakshya Sen storm into pre-quarterfinals at China Masters 2024 Tournament

Nov 20, 2024
SPORTS

Salima Tete praises Indian Women’s Hockey team’s victory over Japan in semi-final

Nov 20, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Perth Test: Centuries by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in dominant position against Australia on 3rd day

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ

Muslims will hold TDP and JDU responsible If Waqf Bill is passed: Maulana Arshad Madani

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar reaches Rome, Italy on 3-day visit

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP behind Sambhal violence, it was done to distract from poll rigging: Akhilesh Yadav

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment