FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 May 2022 11:36:32      انڈین آواز

People fleeing besieged Mariupol describe weeks of bombardments and deprivation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivation as they arrived today in Ukrainian-held territory, where officials and relief workers anxiously awaited the first group of civilians freed from a steel plant that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city.

Video posted online yesterday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over a steep pile of rubble from the sprawling Azovstal Steel Plant and eventually boarding a bus.

More than 100 civilians from the plant are expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia, about 230 kilometers northwest of Mariupol today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The evacuation, if successful, would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war, which has caused particular suffering in Mariupol. Previous attempts to open safe corridors out of the Sea of Azov city and other places have broken down, with Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of shooting and shelling along agreed-upon evacuation routes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart