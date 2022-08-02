FreeCurrencyRates.com

PELOSI LANDS IN TAIWAN AMID THREAT FROM CHINA

AMN / WEB DESK

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranked American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years. China warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Pelosi went through with the visit. Her official trip includes Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance, according to a statement from the Congressional delegation.

Pelosi is traveling with House Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory Meeks of New York, Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano of California and Reps. Suzan DelBene of Washington state, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Andy Kim of New Jersey.

The trip, which is not backed by President Biden, is the first by such a senior US official in decades
Pelosi will meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen in the morning, then fly out after lunch, the country’s official central news agency says. China has condemned the trip as a “serious violation” that will have a “severe impact” on China-US relations.

China’s army will hold military exercises near Taiwan from Thursday until Sunday, its state media says
Beijing sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province that will eventually be part of the country

Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific, says Nancy Pelosi soon after landing at Taipei in Taiwan.

Pelosi, Congressional Delegation Statement on Visit to Taiwan

AUGUST 2, 2022 PRESS RELEASE

Taipei, Taiwan – Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Members of a Congressional Delegation issued this statement upon arrival in Taiwan.  This visit is the first official visit to Taiwan by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 25 years.

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.

“Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance.  Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.  America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.

“Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.  The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

