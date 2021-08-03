Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Pegasus snooping, farm laws, other issues continue to mar proceedings of Parliament

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day following continuous protest by the opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House resumed at 4 PM after third adjournment, opposition members from the Congress, DMK, TMC and other parties again demanded discussion over Pegasus and farm laws by sloganeering, displaying placards and holding paddy grains in the well of the House. Amid din, the House passed Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 without any discussion. As ruckus prevailed, the House was adjourned for the day. In the post lunch session, the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 was also passed without any discussion.

Earlier, the Presiding Officer appealed to the protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the House to take Zero Hour but in vain. In the morning too, when the House assembled for the day, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Akali Dal and others trooped into the well raising slogans. Repeated appeals by Speaker Om Birla to agitating members to allow the House to function during Question Hour went in vain.

In the Rajya Sabha, when the House reassembled after second adjournment at 2 PM, opposition members including Congress, TMC, Left and DMK again came into the well raising slogans. Amid ruckus, the House passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment Bill), 2021 after a brief discussion. During the passage of the bill, the House witnessed heated arguments between the treasury bench and opposition members. The Presiding Officer repeatedly asked for order in the House and warned action. But the opposition members did not pay heed and later the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, amid noisy scenes, Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to run the Question Hour. In the morning, when the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the adjournments notices given by the members from Congress, TMC, Left, SP, BSP and others over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues. Following this the opposition members trooped into the well raising slogans. Members from DMK, RJD, NCP, Shiv Sena, BSP and others were on their feet.

Amid ruckus Union Minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi referred to a tweet by TMC MP Derek O’Brien over the passage of bills in din and accused him of insulting Parliament and demanded his apology. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also echoed the same views and objected to TMC MP’s remarks. As opposition members continued with their protests, the Chairman expressed displeasure over disruption saying people are watching them. He also said that nobody can dictate the chair.

