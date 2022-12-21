FreeCurrencyRates.com

Parliament passes Maritime Anti Piracy Bill 2022 with Rajya Sabha’s approval

AMN / WEB DESK

Parliament has passed the Maritime Anti Piracy Bill 2022 with Rajya Sabha approving it today. The Bill has already been passed by Lok Sabha. The Bill enables Indian authorities to take action against piracy on the high seas. It applies to the sea beyond the Exclusive Economic Zone, which is beyond 200 nautical miles from India’s coastline. The Bill defines piracy as any illegal act of violence, detention, or destruction against a ship, aircraft, person, for private purposes, by the crew or passengers of a private ship or aircraft.

Replying to a discussion on the Bill, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said, the Bill will strengthen India’s credentials as a partner with other countries to make the world more piracy free. He said, between 2008 and 2011, 27 incidents of maritime piracy took place in which 288 Indian nationals were involved. While in 2014 to 2022, 19 incidents of piracy happened in which 155 Indian crew members were involved. Dr. Jaishankar said, the number of incidents of maritime piracy has come down because of international cooperation.

Dr. S Jaishankar said, this Bill will provide an effective legal instrument to combat maritime piracy, not only in India’s territorial waters in the Exclusive Economic Zone but also on the high seas. He said, more than 90 percent of trade taking place by sea routes. The Minister said, India has taken a lead on the issue of maritime security at a multilateral forum. He remarked that this would enhance India’s global credentials and strengthen maritime security.

Earlier, participating in the discussion, Dr. Sasmit Patra of BJD thanked External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar for bringing the Bill, saying India never had domestic law on Maritime Anti-Piracy. Jawhar Sircar of TMC said, Maritime Piracy has reached a very high proportion and therefore, the Bill is timely brought in. Prakash Javadekar of BJP said, more than 90 percent of trade takes place by sea routes, therefore the Bill will give the right to take action on high seas. Vivek K Tankha of Congress and N R Elango of DMK among others participated in the discussion.

