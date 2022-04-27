Paradigm of health shifted from health to wellness to well-being: Health Secretary

International conference on Pharma and medical device

A AKHTER / NEW DELHI

India’s Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that the paradigm of health has shifted from health to wellness to well-being in the last eight years.

Chairing a panel discussion on the theme ‘Indian Pharma vision 2047 during the day two of the 7th International conference on Pharma and medical device sector in New Delhi, Mr Bhushan stressed on the need to ensure focused research on equity and access to drugs and diagnostics in the years to come.

Highlighting the importance of the four pillars of Ayushman Bharat program, the Health Secretary said that the government is planning to operationalize around 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centers in the country by the end of this year out of which 1.17 lakh such centres have already been operationalised. Under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, 10 crore families are provided with health security and cashless treatment of 5 lakh rupees yearly.

Mr Bhushan also added that the Government is working relentlessly to provide digital health service delivery through Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. He said the government is planning to spend 65 thousand crore rupees in the next 5 years till 2025-26 to create health infrastructure at district levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, S Aparna highlighted that India has the triple advantage of cost, quality and scale in the pharma sector and this needs to be ramped up. She further added that India has built up a reputation for being able to deliver good quality generic medicines at high production scale and at affordable prices.

ON Monday Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 7th edition of International conference on Pharma and Medical Devices sector 2022, which is scheduled from 25th to 27th April in the presence of Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers and Smt. S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals. The annual flagship three-day conference is being held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

Minister exhorted that under the leadership of our Prime Minister, energy and brian power of youth have been channelised. It is the youth of our country which will propel India to greater heights in the future and hence we should promote Industry- students collaboration. This will not only ensure employability of our youth but will also provide skilled manpower to the industry. As we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav, we need to assure ‘Sankalp se siddhi’. It is extremely important that we make a roadmap for a greater future and set goals which will ensure the progress of the Nation, he added