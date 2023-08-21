इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2023 02:30:19      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: President Alvi denies signing Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday denied signing the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 into law due to his strong disagreement with the legislation. President Alvi accused his staff of undermining his will and command. Taking to social media platforms, Pakistan President said, he directed his staff to return the bills unsigned within a stipulated time to render them ineffective as he disagreed with the laws. However, his staff allegedly undermined his will and command.

On 19th August 2023, Pakistani media reported that President Arif Alvi gave his assent for the bills allowing the proposed legislation to become acts of Parliament. According to the media reports, the Senate and National Assembly approved the bills followed by the President.

The Pak president’s statement follows the recent arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, linked to an Official Secrets Act case against the former Foreign Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Army Act is an act where the serving officer is discharged from the services through a court martial and a dishonourable exit if found guilty through the institution’s internal inquiry, trial, and punishment system.

The Official Secrets Act is applicable in the case of someone intentionally causing public disturbance or going against the government and its sections are applicable for sedition, spying, and espionage, the punishment for which also includes capital punishment.

