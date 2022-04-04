FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: Former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed nominated as caretaker PM

Justice Gulzar Ahmed

AMN / WEB DESK

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan today nominated former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the office of caretaker Prime Minister. Mr Khan made the decision after approval from the party’s Core Committee, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Fawad Chaudhry said.

The announcement comes after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Mr Khan and Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif today seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.

In his letter, President Alvi told them that in case they do not agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the Parliament, they shall forward two nominees each to a committee to be constituted by the Speaker. In a statement, the President’s Secretariat, the Constitution has empowered the President to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister in consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly. Mr Khan is supposed to continue as Prime Minister until a caretaker premier is appointed, according to the notification issued by President Alvi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan today adjourned till tomorrow the hearing of the suo motu case pertaining to the ruling issued by the National Assembly Speaker which dismissed the no-confidence motion on account of being allegedly sponsored by a foreign power. On Sunday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan citing Article 5. Subsequently, Pak President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister.

As the Constitutional crisis gripped the country, the apex court took a suo motu notice to resolve the matter. As the hearing started today, a petition filed by the Opposition seeking the formation of a full bench to hear the case was dismissed as the apex court said that the formation of a full bench would create delays in other cases.

