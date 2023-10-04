इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2023 11:26:11      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: At least 10 terrorists killed in a gun battle with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

AMN

In Pakistan, at least 10 terrorists were killed in a gun battle with the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. The Pakistani military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that the terrorists were killed after the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation. The ISPR said that these terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians. The troops have stepped up operations against militants as a result of an increase in terrorist activity since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced the termination of a ceasefire with Pakistan in November of last year.

Pakistan’s caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has accused Afghani militants of carrying out the majority of terror attacks in the country. Pakistani authorities have also accused Afghanistan of allowing extremists to operate on its soil.

