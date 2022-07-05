Pakistan: 10 security personnel injured in suicide bombing in North Waziristan

AMN/ WEB DESK

10 security personnel were injured in Pakistan when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in North Waziristan district yesterday.

Local media reports that the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle blew himself up near one of the vehicles. The attack was carried out near the Khadi market in Mirali. Local Police confirmed the suicide attack on the convoy, saying 10 security personnel were wounded.

This was the second suicide attack on the Pakistani security forces during the last month. The attack occurred when the Pakistani Government was holding talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan which had declared a ceasefire for an indefinite period.