Pak Opposition demands full bench of SC to hear case on govt’s ‘unconstitutional’ act

AGENCIES / ISLAMABAD

The united Opposition on Sunday demanded a full bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan hear a case on the government’s “unconstitutional’ act tomorrow.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi, upon the advice of Imran Khan, had dissolved the National Assembly after deputy speaker decided not to allow the Opposition to vote on the no-confidence motion.

According to a joint statement issued by the united Opposition, “Imran Niazi openly rebelled against the country and the Constitution, the punishment for which has been clearly stated in Article 6 of the Constitution — high treason.”

The united Opposition, in its statement, further expressed its hope that the top court would pass a ruling in the light of justice and in line with the Constitution. It termed April 3 the “darkest day” in the country’s history, adding that constitutional, democratic, legal and political norms were “violated”.

The statement said that the united Opposition had “proved its clear majority” in the National Assembly and made it clear that it has a majority in the lower house.

The joint Opposition thanked all the friends of the Constitution, people, and democracy for its support.

PM, president’s orders to dissolve NA subject to SC’s order: CJP Bandial

The joint Opposition’s statement comes after Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial took notice of the political situation in the country and said that “any orders and actions that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly shall be subject to the order of this court.”

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial reached the top court after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly. The development came after the Opposition leaders demanded to review the “unconstitutional” ruling given by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Commenting on development, CJP Bandial said that the law-and-order situation should be maintained. “This is an important matter and a hearing will be held tomorrow,” he said, barring all political parties and government departments to take advantage of the ongoing situation.

