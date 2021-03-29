Over 6.5 crore beneficiaries administered Covid-19 vaccine in India so far; Recovery rate stands at 94.32%

WEB DESK

Over 6 crore 5 lakh 30 thousand beneficiaries have been administered Covid-19 vaccine in the country till now. Health Ministry said, in the last 24 hours 68 thousand 20 new COVID19 cases have been reported and with this total cases have reached 1 crore 20 lakh 39 thousand 644.

Till now, 1 crore 13 lakh 55 thousand 9 hundred 93 persons have recovered from Covid-19. The recovery rate is now at 94.32 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 32 thousand 231 people were discharged. 291 deaths reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll in the country due to the pandemic has reached 1 lakh 61 thousand 843. The active cases in the country stands at 5 lakh 21 thousand 808.

Eight States, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have reported high number of COVID daily new cases. 84.5 per cent of the new cases are reported from these eight states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 40 thousand 414. It is followed by Karnataka with 3 thousand 82 while Punjab reported 2 thousand 870 new cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said, total number of samples tested up to yesterday is 24 crore 18 lakh 64 thousand 161. Yesterday, 9 lakh 13 thousand 319 samples were tested.