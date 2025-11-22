Over 40 Killed as Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding and Landslides in Central Vietnam

AMN/ WEB DESK

Over 40 people were killed after torrential rain, flooding, and landslides hit the central part of Vietnam. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from the flood-affected provinces – Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak and Gia Lai of central Vietnam, a region home to a key coffee production belt and the country’s most popular beaches.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung told the leaders of three flood-affected provinces to mobilise the army, police and other security forces to promptly relocate and evacuate people to safe areas. The deluge has submerged more than fifty-two thousand homes and left half a million households and businesses without power.