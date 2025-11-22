Putin says 28-Point Peace Deal Could Form Basis for Final Settlement

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russian forces will advance further if Ukraine turns down the US peace plan. Addressing senior officials during a meeting of the Russian Security Council, President Putin said, the deal can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement. The Russian President added that the 28-point plan had not been discussed in detail yet with the United States, but that Moscow had received a copy of it.

He said, Ukraine was against the plan, but that neither Kyiv nor European powers understood the reality that Russian forces were advancing in Ukraine and would continue to advance unless there was peace. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Ukraine risked losing its dignity and freedom or Washington’s backing over the US peace plan. Earlier, US President Donald Trump gave Kyiv a one-week deadline to accept the peace plan, which endorses key Russian demands on NATO, territory and recognition of Russian-controlled regions.