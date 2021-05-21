NHRC issues notices to governments over denial of benefits during pandemic
Over 3.57 lakh COVID patients recover in last 24 hours across India

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA continues to march strongly on its path of COVID recovery with substantial decrease in total number of active cases.

In the past 24 hours, over 3.57 lakh COVID patients successfully recovered from the disease whereas in the same time span 2,59, 591 fresh cases were recorded nationwide.

With this, the recovery rate in the country has further improved to stand at 87.25 per cent.

The cumulative share of active COVID cases in the country also continues to witness consistent decline and comprises nearly 11.63 per cent of the total reported cases.

The Health Ministry has informed that currently over 30.27 lakh eople are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

The Ministry added that so far, over 2.27 crore people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic.

Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

The Health Ministry has informed that four thousand 209 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 2,91,331.

With a special focus on the five-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate and Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 32.44 crore.

The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours more than 20.61 lakh samples were tested in the country.

As of today, 2,553 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples across the country which include 1,257 government and 1,296 private labs.

