Over 2 lakh 59 thousand fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in India so far

One lakh 54 thousand patients recovered

WEB DESK

The Health Ministry said a total number of 2 lakh 59 thousand 170 new cases have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 53 lakh. One thousand 761 deaths have been reported during the last 24 hours taking the toll to one lakh 80 thousand 530 across the country. Meanwhile, over 12 crore 71 lakh 29 thousand doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the country so far. Union Health Ministry said that more than 32 lakh 76 thousand doses were given to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate reached 85.56 per cent with the total recovery of more than one lakh 54 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said over one crore 31 lakh patients have already been recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over 20 lakh 31 thousand which comprises only 13.26 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than 15 lakh 19 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours and more than 26 crore 94 lakh tests have been conducted in the country so far.