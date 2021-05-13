Over 17 crore 72 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far

AMN / WEB DESK

Over 17 crore 72 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. The Union Health Ministry said that more than 18 lakh 94 thousand beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total number of three lakh 62 thousand 727 new cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over two crore 37 lakh. The Health Ministry said, four thousand 120 deaths were also reported during the last 24 hours taking the toll to over two lakh 58 thousand across the country.

The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 83.26 per cent with the recovery of more than three lakh 52 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said that more than one crore 97 lakh patients have already recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over 37 lakh 10 thousand which comprises 15.65 per cent of total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories conducted more than 18 lakh 64 thousand tests of Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID tests done so far in the country is more than 30 crore 94 lakh.