Over 1.91 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated across India on day one

Government on Saturday said that more than one lakh 91 thousand beneficiaries have been vaccinated, on day one, of the massive nationwide vaccination drive.

Addressing media on Covid Vaccine, Additional Health Secretary, Dr Manohar Agnani said, a total of 16 thousand 755 personnel were involved in organizing the immunization session sites.

He said, the Covid Vaccination drive was successfully conducted today across the country. Mr Agnani said, no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far.