Over ₹57 Crore Seized in Bihar ahead of Elections

Last Updated on October 19, 2025 7:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Patna

In the wake of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, police and enforcement agencies have intensified their operations to ensure free, fair, and transparent polling across the state. The multi-agency drive, involving the Income Tax Department, State Police, and the Excise Department, has resulted in massive seizures of cash, liquor, narcotics, and other illegal inducements intended to influence voters.

According to official figures, since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on October 6, authorities have seized ₹2.73 crore in unaccounted cash, liquor worth over ₹22 crore, narcotic substances valued at ₹16.21 crore, and precious metals worth more than ₹5 crore. Additionally, gifts and freebies worth nearly ₹12 crore, allegedly meant for voter distribution, have been confiscated from various districts.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed law enforcement agencies to maintain strict vigilance at inter-state borders, airports, railway stations, and major highways to prevent the smuggling of illegal items or cash meant for electoral malpractices. Flying squads and static surveillance teams are also active in all constituencies to monitor suspicious movements and unaccounted funds.

Senior officials said that checkpoints have been increased, particularly in border districts like Kishanganj, Purnea, Gopalganj, and West Champaran, which share boundaries with Nepal and neighbouring states. Special enforcement drives are being conducted in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to curb the flow of drugs and contraband.

Police officials added that the ongoing operations will continue until polling is completed. The Election Commission has reiterated its commitment to conducting elections that are peaceful, transparent, and free from the influence of money, muscle, and liquor power.