EC Directs Observers to Ensure Free and Fair Polls in Bihar

Last Updated on October 19, 2025 7:32 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A Z NAWAB / PATNA

The Election Commission has asked the central observers to closely monitor the entire election process in Bihar and bye-elections in 8 Assembly Constituencies in other states to ensure a transparent, free and fair conduct of elections.

In a statement, the Commission said that it has deployed 121 General Observers and 18 Police Observers for first phase and 122 General Observers along with 20 Police Observers for second phase for the ensuing Assembly

Election in Bihar. Besides, 8 General and 8 Police Observers have also been appointed for the Bye-elections. Observers have been instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters to address their grievances.

Observers have also been instructed to visit polling stations and ensure the implementation of the initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters.

Nomination Filing Closes Tomorrow for Second Phase

The process of filing nominations for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway in 122 constituencies. Tomorrow is the last date for filing nominations for the second phase. In this phase, voting will take place on 11th November across 122 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of the state. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until 23rd October.

Meanwhile, the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase, which covers 121 assembly constituencies, is tomorrow.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) have deployed their star campaigners for the election campaign. Campaigning is expected to further intensify after Diwali.

At the same time, police and various enforcement agencies in the state are conducting strict frisking to ensure free and fair polls in the state.

The Income Tax Department, state police, and the Excise Department are taking stringent action.

Since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on 6th October, authorities have seized cash worth 2.73 crore crore , liquor valued at over 22 crore rupees, narcotics substances worth over 16.21 crore rupees and precious metals worth 5 crore rupees.

In addition, gifts and freebies worth nearly 12 crore rupees, meant to be distributed to voters, have also been confiscated.