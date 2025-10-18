The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BIHAR ELECTIONS

Bihar: Nomination Process Concludes for First Phase of Elections

Oct 18, 2025

Last Updated on October 18, 2025 12:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The nomination process for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Friday. In this phase, polling will be held on 6th November for 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place tomorrow, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until 20th October.

Several prominent candidates, including four ministers from the Nitish Kumar government, filed their nomination papers. Senior BJP leader and Health Minister Mangal Pandey filed his nomination from the Siwan constituency. Jibesh Mishra submitted his papers as the BJP candidate from Jale in Darbhanga, while Dr. Prem Kumar filed his nomination from the Gaya Town constituency. JD(U) candidate and minister Leshi Singh filed her nomination from the Dhamdaha constituency in the Seemanchal region.

Several Chief Ministers were present during the nomination process of BJP candidates. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in these events.

In addition, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took part in various election programs. Many folk and performing artists also filed their nominations today. Renowned singer Maithili Thakur submitted her papers as the BJP candidate from the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga, while Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav filed his nomination from the Chhapra constituency.

Related Post

AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

EC Holds High-Level Meeting with Enforcement Agencies Ahead of Bihar Elections

Oct 17, 2025
BIHAR ELECTIONS

Amit Shah starts BJP’s Bihar Poll Campaign from Saran

Oct 17, 2025
BIHAR ELECTIONS

‘Who am I to make anyone CM?’, Amit Shah says NDA parties will decide after Bihar polls

Oct 17, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India’s Kiran Navgire scores fastest century in women’s T20 cricket in 34 balls

18 October 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Exclusive Diwali 2025 Offers

18 October 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BIHAR ELECTIONS

Bihar: Nomination Process Concludes for First Phase of Elections

18 October 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Police Arrest Seven in Rs 58 Crore Digital Arrest Scam

18 October 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments