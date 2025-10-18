Bihar: Nomination Process Concludes for First Phase of Elections

Last Updated on October 18, 2025 12:10 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The nomination process for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Friday. In this phase, polling will be held on 6th November for 121 assembly constituencies across 18 districts.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place tomorrow, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until 20th October.

Several prominent candidates, including four ministers from the Nitish Kumar government, filed their nomination papers. Senior BJP leader and Health Minister Mangal Pandey filed his nomination from the Siwan constituency. Jibesh Mishra submitted his papers as the BJP candidate from Jale in Darbhanga, while Dr. Prem Kumar filed his nomination from the Gaya Town constituency. JD(U) candidate and minister Leshi Singh filed her nomination from the Dhamdaha constituency in the Seemanchal region.

Several Chief Ministers were present during the nomination process of BJP candidates. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in these events.

In addition, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took part in various election programs. Many folk and performing artists also filed their nominations today. Renowned singer Maithili Thakur submitted her papers as the BJP candidate from the Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga, while Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav filed his nomination from the Chhapra constituency.