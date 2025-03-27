Opposition parties demand appointment of Dy Speaker in Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Over a year after the Modi-led NDA government began its third term, the issue of the Deputy Speaker remains unresolved, as the joint opposition has decided to write a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, reiterating their demand.

According to sources, the opposition is urging the Speaker to appoint a Deputy Speaker, a position they believe is essential for the proper functioning of the House.

The opposition parties have expressed difficulty in raising critical issues, particularly when ministerial interventions often lead to chaos. They also pointed out that, according to tradition, the Deputy Speaker’s post has always been held by an opposition party member.