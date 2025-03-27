Rajya Sabha Chairman dismisses privilege motion notice moved by Congress against Amit Shah

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has dismissed the privilege motion notice moved by the Congress against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly casting aspersions on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The notice was moved by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in the House over Mr Shah’s remarks that one family controlled the National Prime Minister’s Relief Fund when Congress was in power. While rejecting the notice, the Chairman said, he has carefully gone through it and did not find any transgression and absolute adherence to truth as vindicated by a document submitted by the Minister on his comments. Mr. Dhankhar expressed pain over rushed privilege motion saying that breach of privilege is a serious matter. He reiterated that this House will not be a platform to ruin reputations of people. The Chairman asked the Ethics Committee to lay down fresh guidelines for Members’ conduct.