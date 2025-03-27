Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Rajya Sabha Chairman dismisses privilege motion notice moved by Congress against Amit Shah

Mar 27, 2025
Rajya Sabha Chairman dismisses privilege motion notice moved by Congress against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has dismissed the privilege motion notice moved by the Congress against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly casting aspersions on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The notice was moved by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in the House over Mr Shah’s remarks that one family controlled the National Prime Minister’s Relief Fund when Congress was in power. While rejecting the notice, the Chairman said, he has carefully gone through it and did not find any transgression and absolute adherence to truth as vindicated by a document submitted by the Minister on his comments. Mr. Dhankhar expressed pain over rushed privilege motion saying that breach of privilege is a serious matter. He reiterated that this House will not be a platform to ruin reputations of people. The Chairman asked the Ethics Committee to lay down fresh guidelines for Members’ conduct.

Related Post

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Opposition parties demand appointment of Dy Speaker in Lok Sabha

Mar 27, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Parliament Passes Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024

Mar 25, 2025
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Govt Hikes Salary, Allowance & Pension for MPs

Mar 24, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार वीरेंद्र सेंगर को दी गई भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Rajya Sabha Chairman dismisses privilege motion notice moved by Congress against Amit Shah

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Centre asks states to lower VAT on ATF to check prices of air tickets in the country

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India becomes second largest 5G market in the world: Ashwini Vaishnaw

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!