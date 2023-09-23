इंडियन आवाज़     23 Sep 2023 08:31:17      انڈین آواز

One Nation One Election Committee invites suggestions and views from political parties

Published On:

Staff Reporter

The first meeting of the One Nation One Election Committee was held in New Delhi today. Head of the panel, Ramnath Kovind said that the Committee had decided to invite recognized National Political Parties, Political Parties having government in States, and other recognized State Political Parties to seek their suggestions and views on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country. He said that the Committee would also invite the Law Commission of India to make their suggestions and viewpoints on the issue.

On the 2nd of September, the Government notified the eight-member committee – headed by Former President Ramnath Kovind to examine the issue of simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The Committee will make recommendations keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution of India and other statutory provisions. It will also examine and recommend whether the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the States. The concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’ in India aims to synchronize elections for Lok Sabha and all State assemblies.
 

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Bindeshwar Pathak; India's Toilet Crusader

Let's get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

