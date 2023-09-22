Danish Ali in tears over Bidhuri derogatory remarks against him in Lok Sabha

Gets support from opposition, Rahul Gandhi visits his home, gives solace



Staff Reporter / New Delhi



Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, who was abused in Lok Sabha by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri during a debate on Chandrayaan 3 success, broke down in front of camera while speaking to a news reporter today.



A visibly emotional Ali said that he will quit as a Member of Parliament if no action is taken against Bidhuri, who represents South Delhi constituency in Parliament.



Danish Ali said if action is not taken against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his abusive remarks in the Lok Sabha, then he could consider quitting the membership of the House. He also said that people had not elected him to listen to “hate speeches”.



Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.



“This is unprecedented. I have written to the Speaker. I hope action will be taken,” Danish Ali said.

Bidhuri’s remarks drew flak from opposition members, who demanded action against the BJP MP. The remarks made by Bidhuri, who represents South Delhi, have been expunged.

“Where should I go to seek protection?” Danish Ali asked. The BSP MP said that the derogatory language used by Bidhuri is an insult to the entire Muslim community.

“This is the first time such unparliamentary language has been used against an elected MP. I couldn’t sleep, my soul was shaken. If an elected MP is facing this situation, what would happen to the common man,” he said.

“Is this why we are elected? Is this why our ancestors sacrificed their lives for freedom? They (BJP) just did not insult me and my followers but they insulted the whole nation,” he told the media.

Interacting with the media, Danish Ali said he had submitted a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, asking him to take action against Bidhuri. “I am sure the Lok Sabha Speaker will take action on the incident. Everything is on record. However, if action is not taken against Bidhuri and if my rights are not protected, I will consider leaving the Lok Sabha membership,” said Ali.

Rahul Gandhi gives solace to Danish Ali MP who was abused by BJP leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali at his residence in Delhi amid the uproar over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s objectionable remarks against the BSP leader in Lok Sabha.

Talking to media after meeting Danish Ali, Rahul Gandhi said, “Nafrat ke Bazaar mein Mohabbat ki Dukan (opening a shop of love in the market of hate).”

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and MP Imran Pratapgarhi also accompanied Rahul Gandhi.

Felt I was not alone: Danish Ali

Following the visit, an emotional Danish Ali said he felt he was “not alone”. “Rahul Gandhi came here to boost my morale. He said do not take it to heart and take care of your health. I felt relieved that I was not alone,” he said. The BSP MP further remarked that it was an attack on “democracy and the Constitution”.

“It is regrettable that the shops of hatred on the streets are now being set up in the new Parliament during Amritkal. Lok Sabha is our protector,” he said.

What happened in Lok Sabha?

After shifting work to new Parliament building, Lok Sabha took up Chandrayaan 3’s success for debate and discussion. When Bidhuri’s turn came, Ali sought to raise his point while the BJP MP was still speaking.

This angered the BJP MP, who started using derogatory remarks against the Muslim MP from Mayawati’s party. His remarks have been expunged from Parliamentary records.

Speaker Birla took strong exception of Bidhuri’s remarks and warned him of “stern actions” if he repeated his act inside Parliament.

Former union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan caught in cross-fire

A purported video of the incident posted by Aam Aadmi Party on its official X account shows Bidhuri hurling communal slurs as former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Singh smile in the background.

The Opposition Congress was quick to point out Dr Harsh Vardhan’s smiling face during Bidhuri’s outburst and said that he deserved as much condemnation as Bihduri.

Reacting to Opposition’s remarks, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that he was being unnecessarily dragged into this and claimed to have not heard anything clearly.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda has issued a showcause notice to his party MP over the incident.