Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by 41 rupees per unit in Delhi. The price change for a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder will come into effect from today onward. According to the Indian Oil, the new price for a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital is 1,762 rupees. The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has dropped by 44 rupees 50 paise in Kolkata, 42 rupees in Mumbai and 43 rupees 50 paise in Chennai.