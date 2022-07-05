FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2022 02:33:42      انڈین آواز

Odisha, UP tops in ranking for implementation of Food Security Act

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Odisha has been placed at top rank followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh as most effective in the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) through ration shops while Goa and Chhattisgarh have been laggards, rankings released by the government showed on Tuesday.. Mr. Goyal urged the states to increase the sowing of rice and wheat which will help in increasing exports.

Gujarat occupied fourth place, followed by Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

Kerala has been ranked at the 11th position, Telangana (12th), Maharashtra (13th), West Bengal (14th) and Rajasthan (15th). Punjab is at the 16th position, followed by Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that India is now 100% connected under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC). He added that 45 crore transitions have taken so far providing the beneficiaries with the freedom to collect ration from any State or UT in the country.

Goyal said that the system of digitized, Aadhaar linked Public Distribution will be used to issue Ayushman Bharat Card. He said, health and food are naturally connected and nutritional security will get a fillip with health security.

The Minister today released the first edition of ‘State Ranking Index for National Food Security Act. While addressing the National Conference on Food and Nutrition Security in New Delhi, he said, India is now 100 percent connected under One Nation One Ration Card. He said, 45 crore transactions have already happened under this unique initiative which provided the beneficiaries, freedom to collect ration from any State and Union Territory in the country. Terming One Nation One Ration Card a revolutionary step, he said, this initiative supported migrants during Covid pandemic.

About the State Ranking Index, Mr. Goyal said, the state rankings for food distribution will encourage more competition to improve systems. He said, this is the first time that sates have been ranked for food distribution under National Food Security Act. In the ranking,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Hockey Women World Cup: Vandana’s goal helps India hold China to 1-1 draw

Harpal Singh Bedi Striker Vandana Katariya's 45th minute goal enabled India to salvage a point as they snat ...

Boxing: India’s Alfiya Pathan stuns former world champ, clinch Gold in Elorda Cup

Gitika also shines to clinch golds in Elorda Cup By Harpal Singh Bedi Youth World champions Alfiya Pat ...

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India has good chance against China, says Coach Janneke Schopman

HARPAL SINGH BEDI / NEW DELHI Expressing satisfaction over team's showing against England in the opening ma ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart