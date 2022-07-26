FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2022 12:29:29      انڈین آواز

No shortage of coal in the country: Minister Pralhad Joshi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The government said that there is no shortage of coal in the country. The coal production in the country reached over 778 million tonnes in the last financial year from 716 million tonnes in 2020-21.

This was stated by the Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. He said, in the current financial year till June, the country has produced over 204 million tonnes of coal as compared to 156 million tonnes during the same period of last year with a growth of about 31 percent. He said, the government has taken a slew of measures to boost coal production in the country and emphasis has been laid on capacity addition through new projects. He added that Coal India Limited has approved 52 projects during the last financial year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

SAI starts “Create for India” campaign to cheer for Team India CWG Games

AMN A 215-member Indian athlete contingent across 16 disciplines is all set to participate in the Commonwea ...

India beat West Indies by 2 wickets in Second ODI to take 2-0 lead in three-match series

India defeated West Indies by 2 wickets in the Second ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain last night to ...

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been finally cleared to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which b ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart