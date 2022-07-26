No shortage of coal in the country: Minister Pralhad Joshi

AMN

The government said that there is no shortage of coal in the country. The coal production in the country reached over 778 million tonnes in the last financial year from 716 million tonnes in 2020-21.

This was stated by the Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. He said, in the current financial year till June, the country has produced over 204 million tonnes of coal as compared to 156 million tonnes during the same period of last year with a growth of about 31 percent. He said, the government has taken a slew of measures to boost coal production in the country and emphasis has been laid on capacity addition through new projects. He added that Coal India Limited has approved 52 projects during the last financial year.