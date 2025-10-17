No phone call took place between PM Modi and Trump: MEA rejects US President’s claim

Last Updated on October 16, 2025 11:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India today denied that Donald Trump and Modi held a phone call regarding New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. On Thursday, the MEA contested the US president’s claim and said no such conversation took place.

Trump had claimed on Wednesday (local time) that PM Modi assured him India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as “a big step” toward increasing global pressure on Moscow.

When asked about Trump’s statement that India would stop buying Russian oil, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified, “On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump – I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders.”

Jaiswal confirmed that the last conversation between PM Modi and Trump took place on October 9, during which the Prime Minister congratulated Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan. “The telephone call between the Prime Minister and President Trump happened on October 9. It was a call where he congratulated President Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan. They also reviewed the progress in trade negotiations and agreed to stay in touch. This was the official readout after the call,” Jaiswal said.

When asked about the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN Summit, Jaiswal said the schedule would be shared once participation is officially announced. “First, let us wait for the visit to be announced at the appropriate time. Thereafter, we will update you on the programme, issues to be discussed, and meetings planned as part of our engagement,” he added.

Trump had claimed on Wednesday (local time) that PM Modi assured him India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as “a big step” toward increasing global pressure on Moscow. Responding to a question by ANI on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, “Yeah, sure. He’s [PM Modi] a friend of mine. We have a great relationship. I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing.”

India, however, has made it clear that its energy sourcing decisions are guided by national interests and the need to safeguard Indian consumers.