From Policy to Technology: UNTCC 2025 Charts Future of Global Peace Operations

The three-day United Nations Troops Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Conclave 2025, hosted by the Indian Army, concluded today with high-level deliberations and a reaffirmation of the collective resolve to strengthen United Nations peacekeeping operations.

An interactive session on Leveraging Technology in UN Peacekeeping brought together Chiefs and Representatives of UN TCCs and 15 industry leaders to explore the role of innovation and indigenous solutions in enhancing operational effectiveness. Discussions highlighted the potential of emerging technologies to improve situational awareness, logistics, and troop safety, while also offering opportunities for shared learning and mutual benefit from each other’s capabilities and offerings.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi held a series of bilateral meetings with the Army Chiefs of Burundi, Tanzania, Poland, Ethiopia, Nepal, and Uganda. The discussions focused on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and fostering closer coordination in future peacekeeping missions.

On the last day of the conclave, President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the Chiefs and Representatives of UN Troop Contributing Nations during a Call-On at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President appreciated all the participating countries in their resolve towards sustainable peace and prosperity, highlighting the positive contribution of Indian Peacekeepers.

Earlier, addressing the conclave, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar underscored the need to recalibrate global peacekeeping efforts in line with evolving realities. He called for decisions on peacekeeping mandates to be taken in close consultation with all stakeholders, including troop-contributing and host nations. Dr Jaishankar emphasised, while UN peacekeeping remains a cornerstone of global stability, it must adapt to emerging challenges through realistic mandates, better technology and enhanced safety for peacekeepers.

A Defence Expo featuring nine operational domains and 41 exhibitors was organised as part of this conclave. The exhibition showcased a wide range of indigenous weapon systems, platforms and cutting-edge technologies.