CBI arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in bribe case

Rs 5 crore cash, 1.5 kg gold, high-end watches seized

INDER VASHISHT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Deputy Inspector General DIG of Punjab Police, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, from his office in connection with an alleged corruption case. He was caught red-handed by the agency’s sleuths accepting a bribe OF 8 lakh.

CBI Sources said the complainant, a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh Sahib, alleged that the 2007 batch IPS officer Bhullar, currently posted as DIG of the Ropar Range, had demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle a claim. Bhullar reportedly called the complainant to his office in Mohali for the first installment when the CBI conducted a raid and caught him red-handed. A middleman linked to the officer was also arrested.

CBI conducted a raid at Bhullar’s Sector 40 residence, uncovering a vast array of luxury items and assets. The search operation, which lasted several hours, revealed Rs 5 crore in cash, 1.5 kg of gold, keys to luxury cars, including BMW and Audi, documents related to properties in Punjab, 22 high-end watches, 40 litres of imported alcohol, and a double-barrelled gun, pistol, revolver, and air gun, along with ammunition.

Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar.



Sources further alleged that Bhullar had been extorting bribes, demanding the money to allow the complainant’s illegal car business—which reportedly involved the sale of scrap vehicles with tampered chassis numbers—to continue operating without interference.

Besides Bhullar’s office, searches were conducted at his residence and a farmhouse in Khanna. He was reportedly taken to Panchkula for questioning. The CBI team ensured that no Punjab Police personnel on deputation were part of the raiding party, sources added.

The agency had been monitoring DIG Bhullar’s activities for some time. The senior officer was caught red-handed in a meticulously planned trap operation at his Mohali office, marking one of the most significant corruption arrests within the state police force in recent times.

Bhullar was posted as DIG of the Ropar Range on November 27 last year, having earlier served as DIG of the Patiala Range. He also headed the Special Investigation Team that questioned Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on drug smuggling charges. Bhullar is the son of former Punjab DGP Mehal Singh Bhullar.