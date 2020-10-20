No chilling till we get vaccine: PM Modi’s message ahead of festive season

Bihar Assembly elections: Campaigning gains momentum in poll bound areas of 1st & 2nd phase
21 Oct 2020 01:07:01

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a fervent appeal to all the citizens to not let their guard down and become complacent, in the country’s ongoing fight against the Covid Pandemic.

In his seventh address to the nation in last seven months, the Prime Minister said, in the fight against corona, people of India have come a long way from Janta curfew till today.

Mr. Modi said, despite the lockdown having been lifted it does not mean that the Corona Virus is wiped out.

He appreciated the improvement in the situation all over the country and that economic activity is returning to normal and that people started moving out of their houses to fulfill the responsibilities.

The Prime Minister urged the people not to be negligent until a vaccine against the pandemic is found and let the fight against the Covid-19 weaken.

He said efforts are on a war footing to save humanity and many countries including the country’s scientists are working on the production of a vaccine.

Mr Modi said, the work is going on various vaccines against corona and that some of these are in an advanced stage.

The Prime Minister said the Government is also preparing a detailed road map to reach the vaccine to every single citizen as soon as it is readily available.

Mr Modi thanked doctors, nurses, health workers those who are selflessly serving such a large population.

He appealed all should remain during the festival celebrations.

The Prime Minister said, compared to world, India is saving more lives.

He said, more than 90 lakhs bed, 12 thousand quarantine centres and two thousand covid labs are available in the country.

The Prime Minister said, India is succeeding in saving the lives of more and more of its citizens than the resource-rich countries of the world.

The growing number of tests has been a major strength in the fight against the COVID pandemic.

Mr Modi said country’s mortality is low and recovery rate is good. He also said effort will be to ensure Covid vaccine reaches all.

The Prime Minister also appealed to media to spread awareness.

