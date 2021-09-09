Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras tops charts in overall category

AMN / NEW DELHI

IIT Madras has topped the Rankings in the overall category in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). IISc Bengaluru has come second, which is followed by IIT Bombay at the third place in the ranking.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF Rankings 2021 today. The Rankings have been released under various categories, including, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management and Overall, Research. The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country given by the Ministry were based on teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.

Along with the overall rankings, stream-wise rankings have also been released. The complete list of the rankings for all top institutes can be checked on the official website of NIRF on nirfindia.org.

