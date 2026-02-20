The Indian Awaaz

NIA moves Calcutta High Court alleging West Bengal Police refuses to hand over Beldanga violence case diary

Feb 20, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the West Bengal Police is refusing to hand over the case diary related to the recent violence in Beldanga, Murshidabad in West Bengal. The submission was made before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das.

The bench, however, noted that since the matter had been previously heard by a different composition, the hearing will now take place next Tuesday before the division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen. This followed a significant order by a special NIA court yesterday, which directed the state police to immediately transfer all case documents to the central agency. The special NIA court has ordered the 31 individuals arrested in connection with the Beldanga unrest to be produced in person on 26th February in Kolkata.

