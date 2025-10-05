The Indian Awaaz

NIA files chargesheet in Manoranjan Kalia’s residence grenade attack case

Oct 5, 2025

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 8:22 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in connection with the grenade attack at the residence of former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar on the night of 7th April, this year. The chargesheet has named two arrested accused, Saidul Ameen from Amroha in UP, who hurled the grenade and Abhijot Jangra of Kurukshetra in Haryana whereas two others, who are absconders, include Yamunanagar based Kulbir Singh Sidhu, an operative of proscribed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Manish from Karnal in Haryana have also been named. NIA is tracking other absconders and identifying members of BKI as well who are operating in India.

